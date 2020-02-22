Carrie Underwood Breaks Down In Tears During Emotional Onstage Moment

Carrie got emotional while appearing at Nashville's Country Radio Seminar.

Carrie Underwood was visibly emotional onstage this week as she broke down in tears while accepting a plaque to celebrate her 2018 album, Cry Pretty, being certified Platinum for selling over 1 million copies. The country superstar got very teary as she was surprised with the certification while in front of a group of music insiders at Country Radio Seminar in Nashville on February 21.

The star couldn’t hide her emotions as she was surprised with the gift by representatives from her record label. They said a few sweet words about her while she wiped away tears before presenting her with the big, framed plaque, which featured a print of her Cry Pretty album cover and a large, platinum disc.

“This means a lot, ’cause I feel like this is the project that I’ve done, and the album that I’ve done, that is the most ‘me,'” Carrie said through tears, per ABC News Radio, after previously admitting on multiple occasions that the album was her most personal to date.

The mom of two then continued, “And the fact that you guys were just there supporting the whole way and didn’t laugh at me when I said I wanted to produce, and were equally as excited about these songs as I was… just, thank you.”

“I’m honored and I’m humbled and God is good,” she added.

The emotional moment went down as Carrie gave a very candid chat about her life and work as part of the annual event.

The star opened up as part of a segment called Finding Your Path, which got its name from her upcoming health and fitness book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, which will be released on March 3. Carrie recently gave fans a sneak peek inside the book on Instagram.

She also spoke candidly about her life away from the spotlight with her husband of nine years, retired hockey star Mike Fisher, and their two children, 1-year-old Jacob and 4-year-old Isaiah.

Speaking about how she and the athlete juggle their very busy schedules with family life, Carrie admitted that it’s not always easy but they “figure it out” together.

Carrie looked every inch the superstar during the country music event.

The “Southbound” singer proudly showed off her world-famous legs in a light blue mini dress and sky-high heels and had her signature long blond hair flowing down past her shoulders.

Though the country star has been staying a little more under the radar as of late, her latest appearance comes shortly after she teamed up with Mike for a Valentine’s Day selfie as they joined forces to raise awareness for a very important cause.