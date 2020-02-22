John Oates Says He Slept With ‘Thousands’ Of Women During Hall & Oates’ 1970s Heyday

The 'Maneater' co-writer says he 'lost track' of the number of his conquests.

John Oates says he has slept with so many women that he lost count. In a new interview, the 71-year-old singer and guitarist from the pop-rock music duo Hall & Oates told Page Six the number of women he has been intimate with is in the four-figures.

“I’m sure it was thousands, I’ve lost track,” Oates told the outlet.

Oates explained that it was a different time when he and his musical partner Daryl Hall were touring the world performing the group’s hits “Sara Smile,” “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List” and more during the 1970s and early ’80s.

“If you didn’t live through the 70s and 80s, if you weren’t a rockstar during that time, there’s no way you can comprehend what it was like,” Oates said. “There were no cell phones and people taking pictures of everything you did. There was no social media. It was much more innocent.”

Oates explained that he used to meet girls in various towns and “sort of have a relationship” with them. He noted that he would sometimes spend time with a woman and then see her again six months later.

While Oates had a hard time saying no to women during those carefree days, he maintains that he and Hall never got into drugs like so many other rockers of the era. While Oates ultimately married model Nancy Hunter in the 1980s, he soon regretted the marriage, presumably because he couldn’t quit his one addiction.

“I should never have been married in the ’80s,” the rocker wrote in his memoir Change of Seasons, per People. “She was a successful model and I was running around the world like I was single.”

In 1993, Oates finally settled down for good when he married his wife Aimee and they had a son, Tanner, together.

In a 2006 interview with Entertainment Weekly. Oates joked that his “groupie grope” was gone when asked if he and Hall split the groupies 50/50, just as they did many of their song credits back in the day. At the time, Hall joked that he and Oates were “a little beyond splitting of groupies” and that he just got them all because John now had a family.

“John is married with a child,” Hall said at the time.”He’s relinquished his groupie card.”

Hall would marry three years later, only to file for divorce in 2015.

Of course, Hall & Oates aren’t the only rockers to kiss and sort of tell. In the past, Kiss legend Gene Simmons famously boasted that he slept with nearly 5,000 women during his raucous days as a rock star in the glam band. Simmons even kept a stash of hundreds of Polaroids of his conquests. Like Oates, Simmons didn’t do drugs but women were another story.