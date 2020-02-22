Bernie Sanders On Michael Bloomberg: Donald Trump Would ‘Chew Him Up And Spit Him Out’

During Wednesday night’s Democratic Party presidential primary debate in Nevada, former Mayor of New York City, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, suffered an onslaught of attacks from fellow White House hopefuls. Notably, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren kept slamming the billionaire over his alleged remarks about women.

According to Democratic frontrunner, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the billionaire’s performance at the debate demonstrates that he would be a weak candidate to run against President Donald Trump. Per Axios, discussing Bloomberg’s chances in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Sanders said that Trump would “chew him up and spit him out.”

Asked whether he was surprised by how “unprepared” Bloomberg seemed at the debate, Sanders said the following.

“Yes, I was. I was. And if that’s what happened in a Democratic debate, you know, I — I think it’s quite likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out.”

Asked whether he is now “less worried” about Bloomberg’s chances of winning the Democratic nomination, Sanders explained that he is more concerned about the money the billionaire has been spending on his campaign.

“I am worried about an unprecedented amount of money being spent on a campaign. And — you know, we’ve never seen anything like this in American history,” Sanders said, adding that he believes the voters will “rebel against this type of oligarchic movement.”

“We are a democracy. One person, one vote. Not a guy worth $60 billion buying an election,” he stated.

According to Morning Consult — which conducted a poll before debate and another one after the debate — the attacks have not done much to damage Bloomberg’s national standing. The billionaire is polling at 17 percent nationwide, having lost only three percentage points.

However, although Bloomberg’s poll numbers have not taken a hit, his favorability ratings have. The former New York City mayor’s net favorability fell 20 points since the pre-debate poll, with white and black voters, men and women, drawing his numbers down equally. Among moderates, Bloomberg’s key constituency, his net favorability rating dropped 30 points.

Bloomberg — who entered the race in November, completely changing the dynamics of the primary — is skipping the early states, and focusing his resources on Super Tuesday and beyond. The billionaire has outspent every single candidate, spending an unprecedented amount of money on television and social media advertisement campaigns.

Bloomberg is not on the ballot in Nevada, which votes on Saturday. According to latest polling of Nevada Democrats, Sanders holds a 13-point lead over his closest competitor, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Former Vice President Joe Biden is in third and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in fourth place.