Alexa Dellanos Exudes Flirty Vibes In Black Lace Lingerie

Alexa Dellanos has been showcasing her curves in some eye-catching outfits on Instagram over the past couple of days, but turned up the heat in her newest lingerie pic, as the blonde posed on a bed and exuded flirty vibes to capture her fans’ attention.

The sensation posed on a bed next to three large pillows, striking the Bambi pose and arching her back at the same time. This meant that her curvy booty was hard to miss. She also raised her right hand toward her chest and tilted her head to the side, glancing at the camera with a coy expression on her face.

The black lace set included a bra with thin straps and sheer lace cups that likely would have left little to the imagination. However, Alexa angled her body strategically to only give a peek at her cleavage. She also wore matching bottoms that had elaborate side straps with frayed edging on her hips.

The model wore her hair down in a middle part, allowing her luxurious curls to fall around her shoulders. Her dramatic makeup application featured dark eyeshadow, long lashes, and light pink lipstick. She further added glam to her look with several accessories, including a large silver watch on her left wrist and multiple rings on her right hand.

The photo was processed with a colorful filter that added a patch of neon pink light by Alexa’s face. Furthermore, the rest of the snap glowed with a soft pink color. The corner of the image had a date stamp on it, suggesting that it may have been taken on film.

Alexa’s followers took note of the eye-catching update and rushed to the comments section to send their love.

Many people couldn’t help but respond to her flirty caption and joked that they were waiting on her or letting her know that they were on their way.

Others complimented her good looks.

“So pretty i love this,” declared an admirer.

“You look absolutely amazing in that black lingerie and you have a body of an angel,” gushed a follower.

“I need this as a poster so I can hang [sic] up in my room,” wrote a supporter.

This wasn’t her only recent intimate wear pic either, as she often flaunts her figure in different sets. She did just that in an update from six days ago and rocked a blue lingerie set that included a sheer bra. Alexa perched on the edge of a bathroom counter and took the selfie with one hand, placing the other one on the side of her booty. She wore her hair down in a middle part while pouting for the camera.