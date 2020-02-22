Travis Mills Breaks Silence On His Break-Up From ‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch: ‘I Regret Nothing’

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills recently called it quits after three years of dating. The rapper broke his silence on the breakup by penning a lengthy message on his Instagram. He explained what he and Petsch had gone through over the years and asked people to respect their privacy during this time.

Mills shared an old photo of himself and Petsch together where they looked quite happy. Petsch was seen smiling and draping her arms across him from behind, while Mills made a silly face toward the camera.

“I’ve had to accept there’s no possible way to capture a love of this scale or its significance to me, in a few paragraphs. That said, I’ll try, because so many of you supported us over the years like a family would,” Mills wrote.

The entirety of his caption was several paragraphs long. Mills revealed that while he and Petsch’s relationship was in the public eye during their time together, in private, he said it was very “grounding.” He also officially confirmed that their relationship had indeed come to an end. He went on to express that he had nothing but gratitude toward the actress and their time together, and he “wouldn’t trade [it] for anything.”

Mills described the many challenges they faced over the years due to their busy schedules and the distance between them. Riverdale films in Vancouver, Canada, and given the last few seasons have been over 20 episodes each, Petsch has been spending a large portion of her time in another country, all of which are factors that likely contributed to their split.

The 30-year-old concluded his touching Instagram message by saying that he wouldn’t be deleting any of the couples’ photos and thanking his fans for all of their support over the years.

In less than a day, the post racked up over 411,000 likes and more than 6,300 comments. The majority of comments came from fans of the two performers who praised Mills for being so open and honest about the end of his relationship.

“Perfectly put, wishing you the best my dude,” wrote actor Colin Ford.

“So well said Travis speaks volumes of your growth… sending you guys healing energy @ this time,” said model Vida Guerra.

Several of Mills’ supporters expressed their sadness over the breakup, admitting that it had shocked them but hoping that the two would eventually find their way back to one another in the future.

Petsch has yet to make any official comment on the split.