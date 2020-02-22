Australian Model Vicky Aisha Sizzles In Plunging White Swimsuit While Posing In A Hot Tub

The model left little to the imagination in her revealing one-piece.

On Friday, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded yet another provocative Instagram post for her 2.1 million followers to enjoy.

In the suggestive photo, the tattoo beauty is seen sitting in an outdoor hot tub with a potted plant and a small circular mirror in the background. She struck a seductive pose by leaning forward with her shoulders hunched. Vicky tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, as she parted her full lips.

The 28-year-old flaunted her incredible figure in a sheer white swimsuit. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging one-piece. The skimpy swimwear also showcased her curvaceous hips and sculpted thighs. Vicky kept the sexy look relatively simple and only accessorized with her signature silver earrings.

The blond bombshell slicked back her wet hair, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. Vicky generously applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. She also sported sculpted eyebrows, nude lip gloss, and a light coat of mascara.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers to share their plans for the weekend.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Closing shift tonight, working tomorrow night then a day off. No plans yet otherwise,” wrote one commenter.

“Last weekend of my holiday – cruise lands in New Orleans on Sunday. There for two days just ahead of Mardi Gras!” added another Instagram user.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are so amazing,” gushed one fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Such a goddess,” chimed in a different devotee.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The picture appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this month, she uploaded a particularly cheeky photo, in which she wore a black latex thong bodysuit. That post has been liked over 40,000 times since it was shared.