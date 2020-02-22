Jen Selter Tugs At Red Leggings To Reveal Her Abs In New Instagram Photo

Jen Selter took a break from posting Instagram photos that show off her enviable glutes to share a snapshot that gave fans a better glimpse of her abs. In her most recent post, the woman who popularized the butt selfie tugged the waistband of her red leggings down to flaunt her toned midsection. The brunette beauty kneeled on the ground for the pose and angled her torso to the side to emphasize her bombshell hip-to-waist ratio. The leggings featured a long panel of cut-outs on the side which revealed slivers of the fitness influencer’s skin. She paired the flattering workout pants with a matching sports bra and red sneakers. Jen wore her straight black hair down for the photo and rocked a face full of makeup. Her eyes were accentuated with gray shadows plus dark eyeliner and mascara but she opted for a nude pink color for her lips.

The photo was the first of a two-image update. In the second Jen reverted to her tendency of flaunting her derriere in Instagram photo as the snapshot captured her striking one of her standard “belfie” poses with one hip jutted out and the opposite leg raised onto her toes.

The photos amassed over 20,000 likes within an hour and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans showered the brunette beauty with praise.

“Wow!!!! Red is definitely your color girl,” one fan wrote.

“Such a magnificent beauty,” another added.

“Stunning woman forever pretty,” a third commenter remarked

But amid all of the compliments, one fan commenter called her out for her repetitive poses.

“Just once I want to see you stand like a normal person.” they wrote.

Jen often shares videos of herself working out, allowing viewers to see how she maintains her chiseled yet feminine physique. In a previous clip, she shared a “Full Motion Cable Series” during which she workout bothe her upper body. The circuit included pulley alternating step-ups, pulley single-leg step-ups, arm curls, and shoulder presses. Jen did the workout while dressed in a blue sports bra and matching leggings. In the caption, Jen raved about the convenience of the machine she used in the video.

“This step-up and pulley combination is a great way to incorporate your upper and lower body with limited space!” she wrote.

The clip has been viewed over 180,000 times since it was uploaded and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it.