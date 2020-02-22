Laci Kay Somers Snaps A Sultry Selfie In A Thong

Laci Kay Somers took to Instagram today to share a new, sultry selfie and posed in a purple lingerie set that consisted of a bra and a thong. The sensation posed inside a bathroom and showed off her curvy figure for the snap.

The model stood with her back angled towards the mirror and held the phone in hand. She wrapped her other hand around her midriff and glanced at the phone screen with a coy pout on her face. Her phone case featured a sun-drenched photo of herself with her arms raised in the air above her head.

The light lavender ensemble complemented her tanned skin and her small thong allowed her to flaunt her booty. Plus, she arched her back slightly to emphasize her curves.

Laci wore her hair down in a heavy left part and brushed her locks behind her shoulders. Her long waves cascaded down and almost reached her derrière, with a piece covering the side of her face.

The stunner’s makeup application added a feminine vibe to her look, and included purple eyeshadow, dark mascara, and light pink lipstick. She also rocked a white manicure that contrasted well against her purple lingerie.

The modern mirror that she used for the selfie had a bright beam of light inlaid on the left side. Combined with the other lighting in the bathroom, Laci’s skin looked glowing.

Behind her was a silver stall with low handles and a towel hung from the door on the left side. Further beyond that were windows that were partially covered by blinds.

The geotag revealed that she was in Universal City, California, when the photo was taken, although she didn’t share any more about her specific location.

The beauty’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL,” gushed a social media user.

“Just sitting back listening to your music,” wrote a supporter, responding to her caption.

“Stupendous truly magnificent,” raved an admirer.

“Waoooooooo so cute dear,” exclaimed a fan.

Laci showcases her derrière quite often on her social media feed, and did just that in another update from four days ago. There were two photos in the set with the second one showing her facing her back to the camera as she wore a black thong bikini. That time, she posed outside in front of a wooden face and her skin looked flawless in the sunlight. She wore a leather jacket and accessorized with oversized sunglasses.