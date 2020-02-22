Amanda Bynes Parents Reportedly ‘Not Approving’ Her To ‘Legally Get Married’

Amanda Bynes may be engaged, but it is “unlikely” that she will be able to legally marry her fiancé of three months according to a new report.

“Amanda’s parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship,” a source explained to E! News.

The former Nickelodeon star has been under a conservatorship since 2014. At the time, Amanda found herself in a rough place after some “involuntary psychiatric holds” and “run-ins” with law enforcement. Amanda’s mother Lynne is her conservator and back in 2018, the conservatorship was extended for two years. While it is unclear what will happen later this year, if Amanda plans on getting married before then she will need her parents approval and as of right now, she doesn’t have it.

Not helping matters is the fact that Amanda’s parents have not even met her finacé. Although the actress has been dating her new man, Paul Michael, for two months, she has yet to introduce him to her parents. Whether or not that is intentional is unknown, but she hasn’t kept the engagement quiet.

Amanda posted a photo of her engagement ring to Instagram on Valentine’s Day. Flaunting a large diamond on her left ring finger, Amanda gushed that she was engaged and called the man the “love of her life.” A source recently told TMZ that Paul reportedly purchased the ring from Amazon for only $49. Although the diamond is reportedly not real, Amanda is allegedly telling people that she is “fine” with it being “fake.”

The source that spoke to TMZ echoed the E! News source that claimed a wedding won’t likely happen for Amanda in the near future. According to the TMZ source, Amanda’s family doesn’t feel it is in her “best interest” to get married right now. Not only that, but her family reportedly believes that her relationship with Paul may be a rebound from Amanda’s last relationship.

The She’s the Man actress kept her fiance’s identity a secret initially, but shared a photo him with her Instagram followers a day after announcing her engagement. On Thursday, she finally introduced him to her Instagram followers by posting a video in which she called him “drop-dead gorgeous” and said that she is “so lucky.”

Little else is known about the man that has Amanda so smitten, though. The pair reportedly met at a sober living house, though they are not currently living together.