WWE Rumors: Company Teases Dream Match Between Shawn Michaels And Top ‘Monday Night Raw’ Star

AJ Styles is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers on the entire planet, and his in-ring work has drawn comparisons to Shawn Michaels. On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Styles’ stablemate Karl Anderson even compared the superstar to the WWE Hall of Famer, suggesting that a match between the pair could be on the cards down the line.

Since then, WWE has dropped another hint that “The Phenomenal One” and “The Heartbreak Kid” could be set to face off in the near future. As documented by Sportskeeda, the company’s official Facebook page posted a photo of Styles asking if he’s the new “Mr. WrestleMania,” which is one of Michaels’ most popular nicknames. The post also tagged “The Showstopper’s” official page, informing him that Styles is coming for his title at WrestleMania 36.

While most members of the WWE Universe would love to see Styles and Michaels have a WrestleMania match, it’s entirely possible that the company has been intentionally teasing fans in an effort to keep them guessing. During his last Monday Night Raw promo, Styles also teased matches with The Undertaker and the New World Order, so perhaps the company is trying to divert attention away from the his reported opponent.

It's not easy to be PHENOMENAL. You have to have that work ethic, that drive to be the best. #WorkCanWork @CareerBuilder #ad pic.twitter.com/cVxTtGpsXx — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 22, 2019

Furthermore, it’s unclear if Michaels will be open to ever wrestling again. His last match — in which he teamed up with Triple H to face Kane and The Undertaker at a Saudi Arabian event — didn’t go according to plan. As noted by Ringside News, the Hall of Famer has dismissed the idea of another in-ring outing, but perhaps an opponent of Styles’ caliber will be too tempting to resist.

It remains to be seen who Styles’ opponent will be at this year’s WrestleMania 36, but all the signs point towards it being a legendary superstar. Since he isn’t going to be in the Universal Championship picture, it’s likely that WWE will give him a high profile opponent who can match his star power.

Michaels, on the other hand, appears to be focused on his executive duties these days. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Hall of Famer is currently running NXT UK, and he appears to be enjoying his new role as a coach and overseer of the brand.

According to the Hall of Famer, working with the younger talent has reinvigorated his passion for the day-to-day workings of the business, albeit without having to perform in a wrestling ring himself.