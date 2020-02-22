Angela Simmons Shows Off Curves In Miniscule Black Bikini On Instagram

Angela Simmons likely stopped several of her fans in their tracks recently when she popped up on their timelines rocking a tiny black string bikini. The tiny two-piece swimsuit showed off the entrepreneur/media personality’s enviable curves. Angela wore her hair down in the photo and it flowed past her shoulders in loose curls. She accentuated her eyes with dark smoky shadow and eyeliner, pairing that with a nude lip color.

The bikini Angela wore is part of the merch line for her app, Purpose. According to the bio on the project’s Instagram page, its goal is to “empower and support one another through all dimensions of womanhood.” This uplifting message was reflected in the caption of Angela’s post in which she opened up about how she built her self-confidence over the years. She talked about loving herself “no matter what” and about how she had to learn to avoid dealing with other people’s issues in order to focus on her own inner growth. Angela also mentioned not wanting to settle for mediocrity and aspiring to always be “incredible.”

The photo has accumulated over 65,000 likes as of this writing and close to 900 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans showered Angela with praise. Some of the commenters complimented her for showing off her natural body.

“Thanks for representing for natural!” one person wrote. ”

“Well, u damn sure look incredible” another added.

A third fan seemed to want to be in a relationship with the Growing Up Hip Hop star.

“Marry me!” they wrote. “But let’s date till then.”

Others seemed very inspired by the words in her caption.

“Well put,” a third commenter wrote. “Amen, keep rising beautiful. I know that’s right.”

Angela is no stranger to flaunting her curvaceous body in bikinis on Instagram. In a photo posted to the social media platform in December of last year, she posed on a beach whiile wearing a pink string bikini under a white cover-up with sparkly appliques that sparkled in the sunlight. According to the geotag on the photo, the image was captured during her vacation in Bali. She accessorized her look with a long blue tassle necklace and circular sunglasses and wore her black wavy hair down in both photos

“Working on me for me,” she wrote in the caption.

The upload proved popular with Angela’s fans as it has racked up over 120,000 likes on Instagram and more than 1,100 comments.