Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Curvy Booty In Sporty Leopard-Print Lingerie On Instagram

Bruna Rangel Lima has been sharing tons of sultry photos on Instagram lately, but she mixed it up today with a new selfie. She showed off her curvy booty in a sporty leopard-print lingerie set from PSD Underwear for the eye-catching image.

The sensation stood with her body angled towards the camera in front of a floor-length mirror that was mounted to a wall or a door. She glanced over her shoulder and held the phone in one hand, leaving the other one by her side. The stunner gave a flirty pout for the photo with her lips slightly parted.

The lingerie set included a sports bra with a thick band in the bottom that reads “PSD” and features their logo in the back. Her bottoms had a band on the waist, and the model seemingly pulled them up to emulate a thong for the snap.

Bruna wore her hair down in a middle part, allowing her blond highlights to glow in the light. Her glam makeup application included dark eyeshadow, mascara, dark liner on her lower lids, and glossy lipstick.

The model stood in a room with light yellow walls and white tiled floors. A small wooden dresser could be seen directly behind her, with a rack of clothing peeking through on the left side of the frame. The brightest pop of color in the photo was her phone case, which featured her name in hot pink lettering. The background was bright blue with neon yellow accents on the side.

Sunlight streamed into the room and lit up Bruna’s figure, including her booty and the back of her thigh.

The model’s fans rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the flirty update.

“There you go again setting my phone on [fire],” declared a supporter, punctuating their message with a fire emoji.

“Hello bruna you are gorgeous,” gushed a second follower.

“@xoobruna you are looking really fine keep it up,” wrote an admirer.

“Haters will say it’s photoshopped,” declared a fourth social media user.

Bruna often showcases her booty in creative ways, and she did just that in another update from four days ago. That time, she rocked a tiny hot pink bikini and cupped her derrière with her hands. She had a little bit of sand on her curves and stood in shallow waters at the beach. The model wore her hair down, letting her long, wavy locks fall down her back as she smiled widely with her eyes closed.