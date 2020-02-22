Blond Bombshell Hailey Clauson Shows Off Legs For Days In A Miniskirt On Instagram

Hailey Clauson shared a new Instagram snap today where she flaunted her legs for days in a miniskirt. There were two photos in the series that showed the blonde striking a couple of poses on the sidewalk.

In the first picture, Hailey stood with her left leg propped out and her right hand by her face. She held a tan drink cup from her left hand and a small tan snakeskin-print handbag dangled from her elbow. The bag had a realistic reptile print with black straps. The model gazed into the distance with a pouty expression on her face, though her face mostly obscured by her large dark sunglasses.

The model wore a long-sleeved white crop top with a high neckline and a high-waisted black miniskirt. The combination allowed her to flaunt her toned abs. She completed her outfit with a pair of chunky heels that were light yellow with black accents on her toes.

She wore her hair down in a middle part and sported a minimal makeup application that included light pink lipstick.

The photo was shot from a low vantage point, and the perspective emphasized her long legs.

She stood beside a classic yellow pick-up truck and its color seemingly matched her shoes perfectly. There was a street sign behind her that read, “Alhambra Ct,” although she didn’t offer any further clues as to her whereabouts. A wall covered in graffiti peeked through in the right side of the frame with white-and-red lettering. It was a sunny day with puffy clouds in the sky.

In the second pic of the series, Hailey posed with her back angled toward the camera. She stood with her legs apart and glanced back over her left shoulder with a flirty expression on her face, this time not wearing her sunglasses.

Her many followers took to the comments section to gush about the new share.

“Damn your legs are absolutely sublime!!” raved an admirer.

“Hey. My favorite beauty,” wrote a fan, responding to the caption.

“Laaaaawd (Drake voice)!” expressed a third social media user.

“Okay legs!” declared a supporter.

Hailey often showcases her incredible figure on her Instagram feed, and gave her fans another look at her slender legs in a recent snap from a week ago. That time, she wore a black lingerie set with matching stockings. She sat on a chair with her knees apart and grabbed the sides of her dark jacket for the dramatic shot. She tilted her head back, and her hair fell in the front of her face.