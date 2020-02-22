Bikini-Clad Sophie Monk Can’t Stop Laughing As She Gets A Crazy Massage, Says She Only Asked For A Foot Rub

Sophie asked her followers to share their strange massage stories.

Sophie Monk celebrated Flashback Friday with one of her popular bikini videos. The footage was filmed during her vacation in Mykonos, Greece, where the 40-year-old Australian bombshell was soaking up some sun on a busy beach. However, her relaxing sunbathing session took a strange turn when she got a rather aggressive massage.

Sophie shared the video with her 575,000 followers on Instagram. The Love Island Australia host was shown rocking a tiny yellow string bikini top with triangle cups that had ruffled edges. She was also sporting a pair of bright pink bottoms, which were mostly covered up by the cornflower blue sarong that was loosely tied around her waist.

Sophie was lying on a reclining cushioned lounger with her legs stretched out in front of her. A man clad in a gray T-shirt, blue baseball hat, and blue jean shorts was crouched down on the ground at the end of her chair. He was shown placing the palms of his hands on the bottoms of Sophie’s feet and pushing forward a few times, making her whole body jolt. He then slapped her feet with the backs of his hands, grabbed her feet, and shook them back and forth so that both of her legs jiggled.

The man proceeded to push Sophie’s left knee up to her chest before rather aggressively swinging her leg around in wide circles multiple times while her knee was still bent. In the caption of her post, Sophie wrote that she had only asked the man for a foot rub. However, instead of looking disturbed or concerned about what he was doing instead, she spent her entire massage session trying and failing to stifle her laughter by placing one hand over her mouth.

In the caption of her post, Sophie asked her Instagram followers to share their own strange massage stories with her, and they definitely delivered.

“I went in for a neck and shoulder massage and the lady kept massaging the inside of my ear,” read the beginning of one fan’s massage horror story. “I was In shock I couldn’t say anything – after she was in my ear then I’m sure she was using my ear wax as oil – I couldn’t wait to get home and shower.”

One of Sophie’s followers also recounted getting a massage while he was sunburned.

“I got the super old 80 yrs old massage lady her hand were like sand paper,” the fan wrote. “It was killing me and then to add to it giant jungle ants started crawling on me then I rolled over she started undoing my board shorts, I jumped up and ran got a beer as I thought that was a safer option.”

“Beer is always the first point of contact. Sensible,” read Sophie’s response.

Many of Sophie’s fans also responded to her video to let her know that they found it absolutely hilarious.

The stunning singer, model, and TV personality is often rocking a bikini in the entertaining videos that she shares with her Instagram followers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her fans loved the special holiday video that she posted back in December. She was shown wearing a red bikini and a Santa hat while she performed the “Jingle Bell Rock” dance from the movie Mean Girls.