Amber Heard Poses For Two Stunning Pin-Up Style Photos On Top Of Her Mustang, Cherry Thunder

Actress Amber Heard often shares smoking hot pics to her Instagram account, much to the delight of her many fans. She has even shared topless photos in the past, usually in protest against Instagram’s strict no-nudity rules. Earlier today, she shared two stunning new pictures with her 3.9 million followers.

The beautiful blonde posed on top of her classic mustang that she nicknamed Cherry Thunder. Amber captioned the photo “#CalendarGirl” to refer to the pin-up style photos, both of which looked like they could be pictures taken from a calendar.

However, despite her poses recalling infamous pin-up girl art, her ensemble was quite modest. The Aquaman actress wore a quarter sleeve white scoop-neck top with baggy black pants and matching black combat boots. She pulled her hair up into a messy bun atop her head and accessorized with a few necklaces and earrings.

The sun was shining brightly on the stunner, making it difficult to discern whether or not she was wearing makeup. It looked like she was rocking a more natural look.

Amber even showed off a little bit of cleavage in the second pic, which was a close-up of her leaning against the hood of Cherry Thunder. The first photo was shot from a farther distance, and Amber was seen laying down on her side rather than just leaning against it.

Within less than six hours, Amber’s photo earned over 163,000 likes. The beauty limited the comments, but two were left visible from some of her fans.

“[T]wo beauties,” wrote one fan, adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

The other person simply inserted two heart eyes emoji.

Amber has been spotted driving around in her gorgeous red Mustang many times in the past. It seems like she has a close connection with her car, and many of her fans like to jokingly refer to the two together as if the Mustang had a personality of its own.

“[B]e with someone who loves you as much as amber heard love her mustang,” one of her many supporters tweeted on Twitter.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Amber was seen cozying up to her rumored new girlfriend, Bianca Butti, at the Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent pre-Oscars party in celebration of the film Parasite.

Before that, the young starlet shared a couple of sizzling photos of herself wearing a string bikini while hanging out by the pool. At the time, she was still sporting her boot from when she got a foot injury.