Chanel West Coast Flaunts Curves In A Skintight & Scandalous Lime Green Mini Skirt

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot double Instagram update that showcased her curves. In the snaps, Chanel rocked a graphic t-shirt and an over-the-top lime green mini skirt.

Chanel posed in front of a solid black background, and thrilled her fans with her attitude-packed poses. In the first shot, Chanel flicked out her long brunette locks as she stared straight at the camera with her lips slightly pursed. The bombshell, who many fans know by her signature laugh on the MTV show Ridiculousness, rocked a lime green mini skirt that looked to be crafted from a latex material. The skirt was so tight it almost appeared to be painted on. It also featured a slit on one side that revealed a sliver of her toned thigh.

Chanel paired the mini skirt with a simple black t-shirt with “Givenchy Paris” written on the chest. She added her own style to the look by layering on a chain necklace and some statement sunglasses. Her hair was parted in the middle and she covered her plump pout with a nude shade.

In the second snap, which was taken from further away, Chanel showed off what the ensemble looked like from behind. The lime green skirt clung to her curves and showcased her ample derriere, and she finished off the look with a pair of sky-high heels. Her curvaceous legs were on full display in the look, and she allowed her sunglasses to slide down her nose in the shot. She stared at the camera as she flipped her long brunette locks.

Chanel’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 11,200 likes within just one hour. It also racked up 343 comments from her eager Instagram fans, who shared their thoughts on the bold ensemble in the comment section.

“Beautiful as always,” one fan commented, followed by a string of heart emoji.

Another fan seemed captivated by Chanel’s lyrical skills, and said “Chanel is the female version of PAC.”

“Ayyy omg I love that outfit,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Beautiful and like I said before you’re the reason I watch MTV,” another added.

Chanel recently thrilled her Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap in honor of Valentine’s Day. As The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a post in which she rocked red lingerie for the occasion. She sprawled out on a bed in a red lace bra and matching underwear, paired with red thigh-high stockings and high heels for the seductive snap.