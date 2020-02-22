Camila Coelho Sizzles In A Tight Green Dress On Instagram

Camila Coelho has been busy lately showing off her impeccable sense of style with her Instagram followers and turned up the heat in her newest share as she rocked a tight green dress. There were three photos in the set, all which showed her look from different angles.

In the first photo, the stunner stood with her legs slightly apart and her hands by her sides, glancing down towards the ground with her lips slightly parted.

The cupped dress was metallic forest green with thin straps. A narrow v-neckline flattered her cleavage and the ensemble also featured an asymmetrical hem that reached from her left thigh to her right knee. Camila completed her look with leopard-print heels with cute tie accents that brought attention to her lean legs.

She wore her short hair down in a middle part with some of her locks obscuring the right side of her face. Her makeup application included shimmery eyeshadow and pink lipstick, although the rest was hard to see. Camila added more flirty touches to her outfit with her accessories: she wore a gold teardrop-shaped charm necklace, bangles, and rings.

The sensation stood in between a large leafy plant and a small side table that was decorated with a white bouquet of flowers. Behind her was a silver couch, plush white rug, and a clear coffee table.

The second photo showed Camila sitting on the ground by the large plant as she put on her strappy shoes.

In addition, a final photo gave her fans a closer look at her legs as she photographed herself from her waist down in front of a floor-length mirror. She propped out her let foot and showed off the jewelry on her left wrist.

The bombshell’s adoring fans took to the comments section with their compliments.

“Obsessed you look amazing as always babe,” declared a supporter.

“This dress is STUNNING,” gushed a second admirer.

“This a whole loooook,” raved a follower.

“Gorgeous love the dress & heels, so beautiful,” wrote a fourth social media user.

Although Camila’s posts lately have been season-appropriate, it wasn’t too long ago when she was sharing some sizzling bikini pics and flaunted her figure. That was the case on January 4 when she rocked another outfit featuring the color green — but instead of a dress, it was a neon green bikini top. She also wore white shorts, a plaid shirt, and straw hat. She stood in front of a car and smiled with her lips closed for the photo.