Kent Mawhinney, Charged In Connection To The Murder Of Jennifer Dulos, Pleads Not Guilty

Kent Mawhinney, Fotis Dulos' lawyer, has pleaded not guilty in connection to the murder of mother of five Jennifer Dulos.

Kent Mawhinney pleaded not guilty this week in connection to the murder of missing Connecticut m0ther of five, Jennifer Dulos. Mawhinney was the friend and lawyer of Fotis Dulos, Jennifer’s estranged husband. He’s been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Law enforcement believe he assisted Fotis in the murder of Jennifer as well as the cleanup that occurred afterward, according to an ABC Newsaffiliate.

Mawhinney’s not guilty plea was entered on Thursday. He is currently being held at a $2 million bond. His attorney has not yet commented upon this most recent plea.

Mawhinney was reportedly expected to meet with Fotis the morning of May 24, 2019, the day in which Jennifer disappeared. Nevertheless, he has since claimed he never ended up seeing Fotis that day after all. Law enforcement believe that it was on that day that Fotis waited at Jennifer’s home in Connecticut for her to return after dropping her children off at school. It was then that they say he attacked her by surprise, killing her in her own garage. Her blood was later discovered staining the floor of her garage as well as mixed with Fotis’ DNA in her kitchen sink.

The investigators that interviewed Mawhinney shortly after Jennifer’s disappearance were not convinced that he was telling the truth. They accused him of being “vague, evasive and self-contradictory.”

Mawhinney looks especially guilty because what appeared to be a human grave was discovered on the property of a gun club in which he had helped establish. This discovery was made prior to Jennifer’s disappearance at Windsor Rod and Gun Club in East Granby, Connecticut. Even though there was no body in it, the hunters that found it were disturbed upon stumbling upon it because it was lined with a tarp. It also contained lime which is often associated with the decomposition of dead bodies, as The Inqusitr previously reported.

After Jennifer’s disappearance the grave site was relocated, but had surprisingly been filled and covered up. Law enforcement now has questions regarding whether or not Fotis had enlisted Mawhinney’s help in preparing for the disposal of Jennifer’s body.

Fotis committed suicide in his own home last month. He was discovered behind the wheel of his own vehicle which was running in an enclosed garage. He left behind a suicide note in which he insisted Mawhinney was innocent. He also insisted upon the innocence of his ex girlfriend Michelle Troconis, who was also charged in connection to this crime.

“I ask the State to let them free of any such accusations,” Fotis wrote.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.