Ben Affleck Says Ex Jennifer Lopez Is ‘The Real Thing’ In Cut Interview Excerpt

The actor also admitted that the the two still keep in touch.

Ben Affleck has been unafraid to get deeply personal during his press tour for The Way Back. He’s already spilled his guts about his relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and now, remarks have surfaced in which Affleck comments on another one of his famous exes. According to Hollywood Life, the actor still keeps in touch with his ex, Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck and Lopez dated for two years in the early 2000s, and were set to be married in January of 2004 before the couple abruptly called off the wedding. In a cut excerpt from his recently released New York Times profile, Affleck spoke about his present day relationship with Lopez. The Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice actor also gave plenty of praise to her performance in Hustlers, which he said should have been nominated for an Oscar.

“I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That’s f**king baller,” Affleck said.

In speaking with The Times, Affleck also said that he still had a lot of admiration for his ex.

“She’s the real thing,” Affleck said.

Reacting to the news that Affleck and Lopez still kept in touch made some fans of the couple nostalgic, and even led some to rewatch one older film that the couple made together.

“Streaming Gigli as we speak omg,” one user wrote.

Gigli was the notoriously ill-regarded and critically derided box office failure that Affleck and Lopez starred in together in 2003.

While some fans wanted to look back on the couple’s shared filmography, other fans found the reminder of their relationship surprising.

“I just remembered Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dated…” another user remarked, accompanied by a photo of Al Pacino looking skeptical along with the word “wut.”

Ben Affleck opens up about his divorce, that back tattoo, and alcoholism: "It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic. The next drink will not be different.”https://t.co/a8aWv33XDF — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 18, 2020

Even as fans reacted to the news that Lopez and Affleck still keep in touch, they also reacted to the other revelations inside the profile. Among them were Affleck admitting that his divorce from Jennifer Garner was among the biggest regrets of his life.

In the profile, Affleck also gets candid about his struggles with alcoholism, and the way that his addiction damaged his marriage. The actor also discusses his support system of other sober actors, which includes Robert Downey Jr. and Bradley Cooper. In speaking with The Times, the actor expressed the gratitude he felt toward both of them for the support that they’d shown him.