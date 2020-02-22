Bella Thorne Stuns In A Revealing Pink Mini Dress

Actress Bella Thorne treated her 22.5 million Instagram followers to a smoking hot double Instagram update earlier today. In the snaps, Bella donned a long-sleeved pink mini dress that showed off her curves to perfection.

Bella took the pictures in a neutral space with a few articles of clothing hanging on the wall to her right. The dress she wore was a soft shade of pink, and was crafted from a material that had a delicate textured detail all over. The look had long sleeves, and buttons all the way down the front. Bella kept the ensemble fairly tame by only unbuttoning a few buttons at the top, not enough to reveal any cleavage. However, she drew attention to her chest by adding a cross necklace as an accessory.

The look barely came a few inches down Bella’s thighs, showing off her toned legs. She introduced another dose of color into the picture with her hair, which featured bold blue and green shades in streaks and in a colorful ombre detail. Her makeup was minimal, with just enough to accentuate her features. In the first snap, she posed with her hands on either side of her on the seat, staring straight at the camera with her plump lips slightly parted.

Bella also shared a second snap in the look that was a bit more playful and revealing. In that picture, she leaned forward towards the camera. The photo was cropped in a way that her face was only visible from the nose down, and she flashed a smile at the camera. Her blue tresses contrasted against the pink hue of her dress, and by bending forward she showed off a hint of cleavage. In the caption of the post, she asked her followers which of the two poses they preferred.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the Instagram update, and it racked up 1,862 comments and over 419,400 likes within just three hours.

“You’re gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

Another follower was a fan of the bold hue she had selected for her tresses, and said “love your hair.”

“Dream girlfriend,” another fan added.

Yet another follower told Bella “you are my idol and I love you so much.”

The starlet recently shared a snap in which she showed off her fighting spirit. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Bella posed in a white sports bra and matching white hot pants that clung to her curves. She had tape on her hands as though she was ready to get in the ring and fight. Bella sizzled in the snap, which she shared to promote one of her upcoming projects, a movie entitled Chick Fight.