Sofia Bevarly Sizzles In Neon Green Swimsuit On Instagram

Sofia Bevarly shared an eye-catching new Instagram post today with her adoring fans as she rocked a neon green swimsuit that popped against her tanned bod. There were two snaps in the series, as she posed in front of metal railings and appeared to be having a blast.

In the first photo, the model propped up her left knee and rested her left hand on her head. She glanced to her left and smiled widely.

Her Fashion Nova swimsuit was strapless with a straight neckline. It had a tight fit that emphasized her trim waist, but had no embellishments to distract from her curvy physique. The ensemble left a hint of her cleavage showing, and her tan lines were visible from a halter-style bikini top. Considering that she was recently in Hawaii, it’s no surprise that she’s sporting a great tan.

The sensation wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulders. She opted for a natural-looking makeup application that included light pink lipstick and mascara. She accessorized with stud earrings, a bracelet, and several rings on her fingers.

She stood in an open door, and the spot offered a view of several trees and houses. The photo was taken on a sunny day with clear skies and the light lit up the stunner from the side.

In the second picture, Sofia was photographed from a slightly different angle as she looked directly at the camera with another big smile on her face. She leaned both elbows on the railings behind her and propped up her left knee.

Her followers took to the comments section with their various compliments.

“You’re looking gorgeous in green,” gushed an admirer.

“Happiness is getting to see your new beautiful posts,” declared a second supporter.

Others had playful responses to the question Sofia asked in the caption.

“I think your [sic] wondering where’s the ice cream truck!!!” wrote a third fan.

“The lighting person? idk you are mesmerizing as usual 1 in 10 billion beauty have terrific weekend,” declared a fourth social media user.

Since her return from Hawaii, Sofia has been keeping the tropical vibes alive with multiple swimsuit pics, as was the case three days ago when she sported an orange bikini. The model posed on her knees on a couch, playing with her hair and giving a flirty smile. The top had a scoop neckline that left her cleavage on show, and her bottoms had light orange accents on her hips.

She was framed by leafy plants in the shot.