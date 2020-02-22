Susan Lucci, 73, Sizzles In A Tight Red Dress

73-year-old soap opera star Susan Lucci thrilled her Instagram followers with a gorgeous snap in which she donned a red gown. Susan didn’t include a geotag or any information on where the shot was taken, but she stood on a grand staircase in a stunning home. White panelling was visible along the stairs behind her, and the wall was covered in a pastel print that depicted a gorgeous natural scene.

The stairs featured a runner in a soft pastel pattern as well. In front of the neutral backdrop, Susan was a burst of color in her bold red dress. The gown cascaded all the way to the floor, and appeared to have a short trail that extended a few inches behind her. It had a halter-style neckline that wrapped around Susan’s neck and showed off her toned shoulders. The look also had a small keyhole detail at the chest that showcased a bit more skin.

The gown hugged Susan’s petite figure, clinging to her waist, hips and thighs before cascading to the floor with a looser fit from the knee down. Her hair was styled with plenty of volume, and she rocked a pair of statement earrings. Susan added a red lip to match the dress, and she looked radiant and gorgeous in the snap.

In the caption of the post, Susan gave her Instagram followers a bit more context behind the dress, and why she was posing in the stunning gown.

The soap opera legend’s fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning snap, and the post racked up over 3,600 likes within just five hours. It also received 187 comments from her eager followers, who took to the comment section to share their thoughts and encouraging words.

“Beautiful photo! I’m the current high bidder on your signed memoir,” one follower commented.

Another fan showered Susan with compliments, and said “awesome red is your color!! Looking better with every year!! Truly one of the most beautiful women in the World today.”

“You’re a beautiful role model. I grew up watching you on #AllMyChildren,” another fan added.

Yet another follower commented “you are amazing and so beautiful! You look stunning in this gown!”

Though she may be 73 years of age, Susan isn’t afraid to flaunt her toned physique for her Instagram followers. While she doesn’t often pose revealing pictures, she made an exception a few days ago. As The Inquisitr reported, Susan looked years younger than her actual age as she posed in a white strapless swimsuit in St. Barts. She appeared to be having a blast in the figure-hugging look, splashing around in the water with a big smile on her face.