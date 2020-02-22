Donald Trump’s African-American Support Will ‘Rise 50 Percent Or More,’ Claims Senator Tim Scott

The South Carolina added that such support for be "game over" for Democrats.

Republican Senator Tim Scott claimed that President Donald Trump’s support in the African-American community is growing to the point that it could be nearly double what it was in 2016, per Real Clear Politics.

The South Carolina lawmaker boldly predicted on Fox News show Your World With Neil Cavuto that Trump would earn a “minimum” of 12 percent of the African-American vote, a 50 percent increase from the eight percent he won in 2016.

Scott also added that he could imagine Trump winning as much as 15 percent, and the lawmaker predicted it would be “game over” for Democrats should the former New York businessman win such a high level of black support.

Scott claimed that much of Trump’s growing popularity with the African-American community was his focus on criminal reform. The senator then compared Trump’s actions to the policies of Michael Bloomberg, one of the frontrunners for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Think about a top-tier Democratic candidate that talks about harassing African-American males through stop-and-frisk,” Scott said, referring to one of Bloomberg’s trademark programs. Bloomberg has since apologized for the policy.

“Compare that against President Trump’s criminal justice reform packages that are making the justice system more fair for African-Americans disproportionally than it has been in a long time,” Scott added.

“President Trump is not just talking a good game, he is walking a good game,” the South Carolinian concluded.

Scott also pointed to an executive order signed by Trump that helped African-American home-ownership rise by two percent.

.@SenatorTimScott to Neil: President Trump will see a 50% increase in his African American support, it will go from 8% in 2016 to a minimum of 12% in 2020 pic.twitter.com/a0eCJI70wo — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) February 20, 2020

The South Carolinian is one of three African-American senators in Congress. The other two are Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, who both recently ended their bids for the Democratic presidential nomination.

But despite Scott’s optimism about African-American support for the president, many polls continue to suggest that Trump is far from popular in the community.

According to The Hill, an overwhelming majority of black voters claimed that they would choose “any” Democratic candidate over President Trump. That said, the total — which came to 85 percent — admittedly fell on party lines.

For example, 98 percent of voters who identified as Democrat endorsed the claim, compared to just 12 percent of Conservative-identifying voters. Seventy-two percent of black Independents also said they would endorse any candidate over Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump has been weathering criticism due to decision to issue multiple pardons to individuals such as former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, who starred on The Celebrity Apprentice. Reports are also circulating that Trump is considering pardoning Roger Stone. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Adam Schiff called the hypothetical move a “breathtaking act of corruption.”