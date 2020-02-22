Amie Harwick’s Brother Slams Wendy Williams For Making Fun Of Her Death

'Domestic violence is something no one should be joking about,' said Chris Harwick, the sister of Amie Harwick who was recently murdered.

Chris Harwick, the brother of recently slain author Amie Harwick, is expecting an apology from talk show host Wendy Williams. Williams discussed Amie’s death during the “Hot Topics” section of the Monday episode of The Wendy Williams Show. At one point she even appeared to mock the way Amie died, which was by being pushed over a third story balcony by her ex, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Chris pointed out that Amie’s family has had enough to deal with as they begin to wrap their heads around her horrifying murder. The fact that Williams decided to make fun of the way she died on air only further added insult to injury.

“Domestic violence is something no one should be joking about. This is a difficult time for my family and for Wendy Williams to make light of this tragedy is very upsetting to us and extremely distasteful,” Chris said, calling out Williams during a recent interview.

In addition to being a sex therapist and the author of numerous books about sex and relationships, Amie was also known for being the ex-fiancée of comedian Drew Carey. This was a fact that Williams referenced during her Monday monologue about Amie’s death.

“She was killed, not by Drew, but by the ex,” Williams said, repeating the infamous Price is Right catchphrase, “Come on down!,” while moving her head down in an apparent allusion to Amie falling to her death.

“Really sad,” she concluded.

At the time, even members of Williams audience seemed thrown off by how she address this topic. There was no laughter but several gasps and some murmurings of disapproval as Williams continued on with the show.

Amie was a victim of domestic violence. She had filed two restraining orders against her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, who has since been arrested for her murder.

Chris says that this sister “worked tirelessly for domestic violence victims and women’s rights. Wendy Williams should apologize publicly to my family for her comment.”

The backlash against Williams came quickly after the episode had aired, many turning to social media to express their disapproval over what they considered to be a lack of tact on behalf of Williams, many calling on her to apologize, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Williams has not yet publicly apologized or addressed the backlash she has been getting. Nevertheless, she did have to recently apologize for comments she made about gay men that earned her plenty of criticism.