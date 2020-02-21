‘Friends’ Reunion Special Announced With Original Cast Members Is Coming In May 2020

Fans of the TV show Friends have something to look forward to in May 2020 as the cast is reuniting for a long-rumored reunion special according to The Hollywood Reporter. It is going to be a single episode that will launch on HBO Max, and the entire library of old seasons will also be available on the platform.

The special is apparently going to be unscripted and will feature all of the original cast members: Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc.

In addition to the cast, the creators of the show, David Crane and Marta Kauffman will be returning.

Chief content officer at HBO Max, Kevin Reilly, described the vision for it.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” he said.

The cast was apparently adamant that the special be unscripted, and they all negotiated a salary between $2.5 to $3 million each for the reunion. This is more than double their prior $1 million earnings per episode.

The cast also took to their Instagram pages to share the news with identical photos, save for Matt LeBlanc, who opted to joke about it with a photo of M*A*S*H.

The news has racked up over 3.2 million likes on just Jennifer Aniston’s page alone within the first hour, and fans are clearly excited about the news. However, many were initially a little confused about what the cryptic post was about.

“WAIT I NEED TO UNDERSTAND WHATS HAPPENING HERE,” exclaimed a follower.

“I can’t breathe!! What’s is happening here @jenniferaniston,” exclaimed a second social media user.

“Omggggg IS THIS WHAT I THINK IT IS,” raved a fan.

“COULD YOU *BE* ANYMORE SERIOUS?!” joked a supporter.

It’s worth noting that in recent months, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry joined the social media platform, which seemed like a coincidence then, but may have been a planned effort to prepare for the HBO Max release. Many cast members have been sharing throwback and behind-the-scenes pictures too, like when Courteney Cox shared a photo on her Instagram page from the last day of filming Friends on January 23.

Fans will need to wait until an unspecified date in May to watch the special on HBO Max when the platform will be launched. The cost for accessing shows on HBO Max is expected to be $15 per month.

Although Friends was available for streaming on Netflix through 2019, it appears that WarnerMedia, who backs HBO Max, outbid them for the rights. The company is reportedly paying $85 million a year for five years.