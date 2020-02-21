‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Compares Marriage To An iPhone Update

Katie Maloney hilariously explained marriage to Lala Kent and Randall Emmett on their podcast.

Katie Maloney was asked to explain marriage to Lala Kent and Randall Emmett during an episode of Give Them Lala… With Randall earlier this week and gave a hilarious response.

As Kent and Emmett prepare to tie the knot in April of this year, the Vanderpump Rules couple questioned their podcast guest about what would change once they got married and in response, Maloney compared the idea of marriage to the process of an iPhone update.

“You get married and then the iOS update happens. It’s still the same phone but it’s like… there’s some new features and maybe it runs a little faster. The bugs have maybe been worked out,” Maloney explained.

According to Maloney, marriage also feels a little more permanent than a dating relationship and when it comes to the doubts and questions, she told Kent and Emmett that they go away as one begins to accept that they have found their “person for life.” She also said that marriage is exciting because it feels like one’s life is just starting.

After learning what Maloney had to say about marriage and the way that a partnership changes after “I do,” Kent recalled a sweet moment between herself and Schwartz that occurred during a recent couples trip to Florida, where Emmett is from.

“Schwartzie said something so cute when we went to Florida for New Years. You guys were in a tiff. Randall and I had already had our tiff and it was you guys’ turn,” Kent began.

As she continued, Kent revealed that while Maloney was attempting to came Emmett down from his tiff with Kent earlier in the trip, she went to talk to Schwartz who seemed very calm, cool, and collected about what had gone down between him and Maloney on trip before saying that their argument would be no big deal in the long run because he and Maloney had been together for over a decade.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Taylor opened up to the Bravo Insider days ago about Maloney and Schwartz’s relationship and said that he loves seeing the two of them together. While he expressed doubt in the longevity of several of his other Vanderpump Rules cast mate’s relationships, including Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, and James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, Taylor said Maloney was a “firecracker” as he applauded his longtime friend Schwartz as “the most easy-going guy in the world.”