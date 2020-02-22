Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles Instagram Followers In Sparkly Green Backless Dress: ‘Cookin’ Up Positivi-tea

Kourtney Kardashian added some heat to her Instagram page on Friday when she uploaded two photos of herself wearing a sparkly green backless dress in a kitchen. In the photo, the reality TV star stood in front of a stove and seemed about to turn it on. The dress was low enough in the back to show off the curves of her lower back and the top of her glutes. The first image captured her throwing an alluring glance over her shoulder. In the second photo, she turned her torso toward the camera a little bit more which revealed that the front of the design featured a cut-out detail that showed off her toned midsection. Kourtney wore a smoky eye makeup look that seemed to consist mostly of dark eyeliner and mascara. She paired that with a nude lipstick though which helped to maintain the viewer’s attention on her eyes.

The post accumulated more than 150,000 likes within the first half-hour after it was uploaded and more than 1,700 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, some fans showered the mother-of-three with compliments.

“Is she getting perfect by the second or what?!?” one person asked.

“Hey good lookin’, whatchya got cookin’? Is it hot in here or is the oven on?” another added.

“Okay sis that dress and this caption is soooooo fire,” a third Instagram user remarked.

“Oh yes. You are cooking now babe! Love the green on you btw,” a fourth gushed before adding a kissing face emoji to their comment.

Kourtney is no stranger to posting seductive photos of herself on Instagram. In a previous post, she rocked a golden-colored bodysuit with long loose-fitting sleeves. The cut of the garment emphasized Kourtney’s curves while her long black hair and makeup accentuated the beauty of her face. While the most recent photo on her Instagram page showed off her kitchen, this one displayed her walk-in closet as followers could see the shelves and stacks of clothes behind her.

“Tryna fix your inner issues with a bad b*tch,” she wrote in the caption which is a line from “Needed Me” a song from Rihanna’s 2016 album, Anti.

The photo has been liked more than 1.5 million times as of this writing and over 7,600 Instagram users have commented on it.

Kourtney also showed off her toned physique in a yellow bikini in a photo that currently has 1.1 million likes and over 5,000 comments.