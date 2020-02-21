WWE Rumors: The Real Reason That Sami Zayn Has Not Wrestled On TV This Year

The former NXT Champion has become more of a manager than an actual in-ring performer.

For months now, WWE has partnered Sami Zayn with guys such as Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro on Friday Night SmackDown. He has fallen into more of a managerial role and actually hasn’t yet had a single match in 2020. Fans have wondered if he was moving away from in-ring competitor and more into that of just an on-air character, but there is apparently a very good reason that he has wrestled at all in months.

Zayn has not done badly as the mouthpiece for Nakamura and Cesaro, but he has always been a great in-ring superstar. His last televised match was a six-man tag back on Friday Night SmackDown in late December, but he had only wrestled once before that since August of 2019.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, Zayn is actually dealing with an injury and that has kept him from wrestling. It is actually his shoulder again that is bothering him and not wanting to risk further damage, WWE has kept him out of the ring.

Not wanting to take away his momentum or time on-screen, that is why WWE has kept him in his managerial role for months. Since he can’t wrestle, the promotion still wants to use his gift of gab to further storylines and angles on Friday Night SmackDown.

Even though the angle was cut short, Zayn played a big role in the feud between Nakamura and Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental Title.

Zayn’s last overall match was at a WWE Live Event on January 19, 2020, but seeing as how it wasn’t televised, it hasn’t been figured into his stats. In the match, Zayn teamed with Nakamura and Cesaro in a losing effort to Strowman and The New Day.

Throughout his wrestling career, Zayn has dealt with shoulder injuries that have caused him to miss in-ring time. Back in 2015, he dealt with a shoulder injury during his time as NXT Champion when he was feuding with Kevin Owens over the title.

In 2018, he suffered torn rotator cuffs and underwent surgery for both of them as reported by the official site of WWE. After those surgeries, he missed almost an entire year as his last match was against Bobby Lashley in June of that year and he didn’t wrestle again until April of 2019.

Sami Zayn has done an excellent job as the manager for a couple of SmackDown superstars on Friday nights, but his true place is wrestling in the ring. Hopefully, the talented star will heal up quickly from his shoulder injury issues and be wrestling in WWE once again soon.