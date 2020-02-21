‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Denies Holding Wedding Over Kristen Doute’s Head

Stassi Schroeder is confronting her critics.

Stassi Schroeder is fighting back and those who have accused her of holding her upcoming wedding over her former best friend Kristen Doute’s head.

In a blog post for Glamour magazine titled, “Basic Bride,” the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about the criticism she’s received from men and women online in regard to her ongoing comments about how she is not yet sure if she will invite Doute, who she had a falling out with last year, to the Italian ceremony.

“At this point the most stressful thing is actually all the speculation about whether or not [my Vanderpump Rules castmate] Kristen Doute will be invited,” Schroeder wrote to readers.

According to the soon-to-be-wife, the ongoing headlines and comments on her Instagram page have become upsetting to her due to the many people who have accused her of being a “really bad friend” to Doute. She’s also been accused of holding a wedding invitation over Doute’s head. However, Schroeder told readers she’s doing no such thing and explained that that she’s been struggling to complete her guest list as it is.

“It’s already hard enough making a guest list in private, but to have it public with so many opinions from strangers takes a toll emotionally,” she shared.

Schroeder went on to reveal that when it comes to Doute’s potential invitation to her and Beau Clark’s wedding, which is set to take place in Rome later this year, she still doesn’t know what she should do. That said, she feels in her heart that her one-time bestie should be present when she and Clark say, “I do,” and is hoping and praying that they will soon get to a place where they understand one another better.

Schroeder then said that the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules may ultimately tear them further apart.

“We might end up watching this season of Vanderpump Rules and be even more angry with each other. And why would I invite someone who’s angry with me to one of the most important days of my life?” she wondered.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder opened up about why Doute may not ultimately get an invite to her wedding while chatting with Us Weekly magazine about her big day. At the time, via YouTube, Schroeder said she didn’t want to have someone at her wedding who she wasn’t getting along with and wasn’t speaking to.