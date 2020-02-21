Alex Trebek Opens Up About His Future With ‘Jeopardy!’

Fans will be relieved to know that Alex Trebek's not going anywhere right now.

Fans will be relieved to know that longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is going to be sticking around for awhile longer. It’s been almost a year since 79-year-old Trebek was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. While his health has made hosting more difficult for him, he has no intention of retiring anytime soon, he said in a recent interview, according to WFTV.

Trebek has always been open and honest about his diagnosis, admitting that the prognosis was indeed bleak. Nevertheless, he also stayed committed to holding on to his positive outlook and continuing onward with the show as long as his health permitted. While he has not yet beat the cancer, he’s not thinking about his final episode just yet.

“I’m gonna keep hosting as long as I can and as long as my skills don’t diminish,” he said.

With this statement, Trebek has swiftly shut down rumors that a replacement will soon be appointed for him on the popular game show. Considering the fact that Trebek has been the host for over 30 years, it will be difficult for many to imagine the show without him. Nevertheless, when that time comes Trebek does have some ideas about who the new host should be, even though he claims he won’t have any say on who is selected.

“When people ask me who I’d like to see replace me, I say, ‘Well, it’s probably going to be a woman and she’ll have to be bright. She’ll have to have a good sense of humor,'” he has said previously, as The Inquisitr reported.

He even joked that perhaps Betty White would be a good choice for the position. However, at 98-years-old White might not be interested in the opportunity.

Trebek has also discussed openly about what he wants his Jeopardy! legacy to be when his time on the show concludes. He spoke about how he hopes to have impressed upon the world how valuable knowledge is, as it offers a different perspective on life and a better acceptance of others. He explained how even if you don’t use a particular bit of knowledge on a daily basis, doesn’t mean it is useless. All knowledge can help improve one’s life and make them a better, more well rounded individual.

“It enriches you and makes you a better human being and, I think, a more understanding human being,” he explained.

Even though the life expectancy for this sort of cancer is not positive, Trebek remains confident he will beat this cancer.