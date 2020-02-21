WWE News: Raw Superstar Tweets He’s In A ‘Chair Of Wheels’ After Vicious Attack From Randy Orton

The former multi-time champion is certainly selling this beating.

Numerous wrestling fans are wondering if Matt Hardy is going to stay with WWE once his contract expires next month or move onto somewhere else. During the supposed final days of his deal, he has been facing off with Randy Orton and has had some vicious interactions with him in the last couple of weeks. After this week’s Monday Night Raw, Hardy has since taken to social media and revealed that the vicious beating put him in a “Chair of Wheels.”

When Edge returned to the ring at the Royal Rumble, he almost immediately jumped into a feud with his former tag team partner in Orton. On the Raw after the PPV, Orton delivered a violent Conchairto to Edge which has taken him off of television for the last few weeks.

Since Edge’s absence, Hardy has stepped in to continue the feud with Orton but it has resulted in nothing but bad times for him. Last week, Orton delivered the Conchairto to Hardy which put the former multi-time tag team champion into a neck brace, but the worst was yet to come.

This week on Raw, Orton delivered an even more brutal assault which may have written Hardy off of WWE television for good. Still continuing to play up the beating from Orton, Matt Hardy took to his Twitter account to give fans an update on his status.

In true “Broken Matt Hardy” fashion, he spoke of needing to be in a “Chair of Wheels” due to Orton’s actions, and he included pictures of him in a wheelchair.

Even though I’m in pain & confined to my #ChairOfWheels because of @randyorton’s violent assault, I’m very happy to be home on The Hardy Compound. pic.twitter.com/OrFawHCWF7 — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 21, 2020

As fans can see by the old look of the wheelchair, it is simply Hardy playing up the angle and storyline of his beatdown on Raw. He’s thrilled to be at home on the “Hardy Compound,” but what could his future in professional wrestling hold?

Hardy’s contract is expected to expire at the beginning of March and there has been a lot of speculation that he could head to All Elite Wrestling. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of his recent tweets even dropped a hidden hint at him heading over to AEW in the future.

Matt’s brother Jeff’s contract would also expire at the beginning of March, but that isn’t likely to be the case. Due to missing a great deal of in-ring time because of injuries and legal issues, WWE most likely added some additional months onto his before he can depart.

Matt Hardy hasn’t really been treated overly well by WWE in the eyes of the fans over the last couple of months. They want to see him in a better position and would love for him to stay with the company, but it may not end up being that way. Still, he’s been the true professional and is playing up the vicious attack from Randy Orton by claiming to need a wheelchair while around his home.