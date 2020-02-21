Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share ‘Transition Details’ Coming In Spring

After announcing their intention to depart the monarchy this past January, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have at last released their “transition details” after weeks of negotiations with the royal family. The duo made the announcement on their Instagram account, which linked to a page on their website.

Some of the particulars shared were those that had already been reported. For example, the first detail was that the pair would officially step down from their roles in Spring of 2020, which had previously been covered by The Inquisitr.

In addition, the statement reiterated the 12 month review, the need for Harry and Meghan’s security detail, and that the duke and duchess would no longer carrying out official duties on behalf of the Queen or the Commonwealth.

However, there was also new information — and chief among it was the duke and duchess’s decision not to continue their use of the “Sussex Royal” moniker.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, news broke just two days ago that Queen Elizabeth had ruled against their use of the name. However, as early as this morning, there were reports circulating that the redheaded prince and his former Suits actress wife might try to defy the queen’s ban, claiming that there was nothing “legally stopping” the pair.

However, it now appears that the duke and duchess have acquiesced to the queen’s demands, and Harry and Meghan claimed that they have removed all trademark applications regarding Sussex Royal.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the couple’s website and social media accounts, which are still using the name. The statement claimed that the duke and duchess’s digital channels would be “refreshed” later in Spring 2020.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

But that was not the only new detail shared. The statement also claimed that though Prince Harry had been stripped of his gifted military appointments, they would not be reassigned for an entire year until the pair’s review had been concluded.

Many royal watchers believe that this move is designed to show Harry and Meghan that the door remains open for their return to the monarchy.

In addition, the couple claimed that despite reports that they wished to create a “foundation,” they were instead intending to “develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally.”

Last but not least, the pair reiterated their optimism for the future.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex eagerly await the opportunity to share more with you and greatly appreciate your support!” the duo concluded.