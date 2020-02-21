Savannah Chrisley Shares A Throwback Bikini Photo, And Her Father Todd Claps Back At An Internet Troll

Todd Chrisley's sassy response delighted Savannah's Instagram followers.

Savannah Chrisley used a throwback bikini photo to show her fans what she looked like when she first started her current diet plan, and a hateful internet troll attacked her for showing off her fit figure. However, the Chrisley Knows Best star’s father, Todd, wasn’t having it.

On Friday, Savannah, 22, took to Instagram to share the swimsuit snap with her 2 million followers. The blond beauty was pictured rocking a wine-colored bikini constructed out of a fabric with a slight sheen to it. Savannah’s bathing suit top had fixed, darted triangle cups and thin halter ties around the neck. Her bottoms were a low-rise brief with high-cut leg openings.

Savannah was posing from the side with her torso turned toward the camera. This engaged her core and helped to showcase her flat, sculpted stomach. She was also flaunting her shapely left thigh by bending her left knee so that the upper part of that leg was more prominent in her picture.

In the caption of her post, Savannah revealed that her bikini photo was taken last summer when she first began following the South Beach diet. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the reality show star is an ambassador for the popular diet plan and line of diet products. Earlier this month, the used a different bikini photo to promote a prepackaged South Beach Diet brand snack food. That picture appeared to be a more recent snapshot taken during her vacation to the Cayman Islands.

In response to Savannah’s throwback bikini photo, one of her Instagram followers accused her of “wh*ring” herself. The critical troll also suggested that she shouldn’t be flaunting her body in photos like the one above because she’s engaged.

“You are engaged and about to be married. Have some class and stop wh*ring yourself like this,” the commenter wrote. “It’s disrespectful to yourself and your future husband.”

Many of Savannah’s Instagram followers were quick to jump to her defense, but her father, 50-year-old entrepreneur Todd Chrisley, had an especially brutal, and rather colorful, response to the troll’s attempt at shaming Savannah.

“George eat dick and die,” Todd wrote. “We all wh*re ourselves daily, whether for the job that pays our bills from 8-5, for the neighbors opinion, for what our church members think etc, but one things for certain and two things are for sure, the only wh*re you are aware of are the ones you hire to slip through your mamas basement window.”

Todd’s response received over 1,800 likes, and many of Savannah’s followers responded to the fiercely protective father’s comment by applauding him for clapping back at his daughter’s attacker.

“Savage! An amazing father!” wrote one fan. “Every girl deserves and needs a dad that defends her like this.”