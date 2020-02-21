‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Says She’ll Probably Never Speak To Lisa Vanderpump Again, Dishes On Taxing Reunions

There's 'no love lost.'

Erika Jayne isn’t wishing for a Lisa Vanderpump return on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During the February 21 episode of Strahan, Keke, and Sara, Erika spoke to the series’ hosts about her co-stars’ recent visit to New York City, where they attended one of her performances of Chicago.

“All of the women came to the show and it was really great,” Erika admitted, confirming that she burst into tears when her co-stars joined her on stage.

As Erika explained, the ladies of the show, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, and Sutton Stracke, didn’t have to come see her but wanted to. Although the hosts then suggested that the event wasn’t filmed for the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there was a camera crew present in New York City and throughout the ladies’ visit, they did appear to be filming for something.

While Erika didn’t seem to be on terrible terms with Lisa Vanderpump when the ninth season of the Bravo reality series came to an end last year, Lisa has not been to any of Erika’s shows and when it comes to the communication they’ve had since Lisa’s exit from the show, Erika confirmed they’ve had none.

“I have not [spoken to her] and probably won’t. No need. No love lost. What’s done is done,” Erika stated.

Although Erika and her co-stars have already completed production on the main episodes of Season 10, they haven’t yet filmed the reunion and Erika is certainly not looking forward to doing so. In fact, when asked if she’d rather perform onstage for a live audience or attend a Real Housewives reunion, Erika said she’d rather be onstage every night.

According to Erika, she’d rather be on Broadway because its far less stressful than the confrontations she’s forced to deal with at the tapings of each season’s reunion.

“Because the reunion, you have an emotional meltdown before you get there. It’s confrontation on camera… and it’s a marathon, an all day marathon,” Erika explained.

While Erika may not be planning to see or speak to Lisa anytime soon, she did say that her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star was welcome to attend one of her performances in Chicago during an interview with The Sun Online in December of last year. As she explained, via The Inquisitr, Lisa is more than welcome to check her out, just as anyone willing to pay for a ticket would be.