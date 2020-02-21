‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Are Moving Into Her New House

Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé have been renovating the home for weeks.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are moving into their $1.7 million Hollywood Hills home today.

After spending the past several weeks renovating the property, which the Vanderpump Rules star purchased in January, Schroeder took to her Instagram Stories to confirm that Friday, February 21 was their official move-in date before comparing the process of moving out of her West Hollywood apartment and into her new single-family home to “hell.”

According to a report from Bravos’s The Daily Dish, Schroeder has a lot on her plate at the moment. In addition to her move, the longtime reality star and fashion blogger is currently preparing to embark on a country-wide tour for her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, and planning an overseas wedding, which is set to take place later this year.

As the outlet explained, Schroeder’s first tour date is next Thursday, February 27 in Detroit, Michigan.

In one of her mid-move posts on her Instagram Stories, Schroeder let her fans and followers know that she was not having a good time packing and moving her stuff into her and Clark’s new place.

“Literally never moving again,” she wrote. “This is hell. Why didn’t my friends complain more when they went through this. They’re unsung heroes.”

Schroeder tagged both Katie Maloney and Brittany Cartwright in her Instagram Stories post because both of the women moved into new homes of their own with their respective partners, Tom Schwartz and Jax Taylor, in 2019.

“Also, I’m prone to complaining, so there’s that,” Schroeder added.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may recall, Maloney took to her Instagram page last year during the time that she and Schwartz were moving out of their West Hollywood apartment and into a new home in The Valley and complained about the packing she was doing.

Despite the challenges of moving, Schroeder is surely thrilled with the idea of her new home and excited to take the step out of her apartment with her fiancé.

While the majority of Schroeder and Clark’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars have purchased homes in The Valley, Schroeder and Clark chose to stay closer to West Hollywood, where they’ve lived separately for the past couple of years.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder recently spoke to The Daily Dish about the thing she was most excited about when it came to getting married.

“Honestly, the most romantic thing that I’m excited about getting married is if something ever happened to me, he would be allowed to come into the hospital room and make decisions. That’s really what I think of,” she explained.