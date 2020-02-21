Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skintight Activewear

The model sizzled in her figure-hugging workout gear.

On Friday, February 21, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro delighted fans by sharing a sizzling snap with her 6.2 million Instagram followers.

In the photo, the stunner is seen leaning against exercise equipment at the fitness center, Infinite Training Systems. She stood with her shoulders back and her back arched as she bent one of her knees. Dolly held onto a container of protein powder from the supplement company, 1st Phorm. She gazed directly into the camera, as she flashed her beautiful smile.

The 35-year-old sizzled in a skintight workout set that consisted of a plunging, plum-colored sports bra and a pair of coordinating, high-waisted leggings. The figure-hugging activewear put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. Dolly also sported a white Apple Watch and black tennis shoes.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features will a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful brown eyes pop with winged eyeliner and voluminous lashes. The social media star also sported sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick. In addition, her long nails were perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the caption, the digital influencer provided additional advertisement for 1st Phorm, by encouraging her followers to consume the protein powder before and after training sessions to promote “muscle stamina” and “muscle growth.”

Many of Dolly’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Looking so good as always mi amor,” gushed a fan, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comments.

“Fine and toned,” added a different devotee.

“There she is the most beautiful woman in the world missdolly [sic],” wrote one Instagram user

“The Fitness Stunna [sic]. Always looking amazing Queen,” chimed in another follower.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

Dolly expressed her admiration for her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes.

The model is not shy when it comes to flaunting her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded photos, in which she wore a low-cut burgundy bodycon dress. That tantalizing post has been liked over 34,000 times since it was shared.