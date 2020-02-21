Jordyn Woods Glows In Skintight Pants & A Crop Top

Jordyn Woods stunned in her latest set of Instagram photos, posting a picture collage of herself wearing silk pants and a long-sleeved crop top.

In the first picture, the model opted for a close-mouthed smile in the fashionable shot, looking directly at the camera as she showed her body from the side. From this angle, fans could see just how much the skintight pants flaunted her derriere and hugged her curves. They cinched at the waist and came up over Jordyn’s navel. Her followers also got a glimpse at her cropped shirt, which sported a mock turtleneck and sleeves that flared out at the ends.

She wore black stilettos that featured a gold embellishment on the zipper. She paired the outfit with a Louis Vuitton purse, gold hoops, and a silver chain necklace.

The second image featured Jordyn standing front and center in a more close-up shot than before. This time, she tilted her head upwards, and you could see the a peek at her toned physique in the space between the crop top and the top of the silky pants. She looked super chic in the all-black ensemble.

The third picture was similar to the first, only this time, Jordyn’s hair shined in the light as her locks tumbled down her back in waves. Her mouth was slightly open, and her pearly white teeth sparkled.

Her makeup made her face glow. Her eyebrows were perfectly shaped and arched and framed her face gorgeously. She wore highlighter just under her brow bone, with bronze shadow on her lids. She wore heavy black eyeliner, and her lashes fanned out and curled up. Her cheekbones were lightly contoured. Her lips were painted with a pink gloss.

Jordyn’s 11.3 million Instagram followers couldn’t help but double-tap the image 151,000 times and counting. They also left more than 840 comments.

“Are you related to shakira? Those hips don’t lie,” one fan joked, referencing Shakira’s hit song.

“Ugh this look is a total vibe,” another gushed, adding a heart-eye emoji for effect.

“The baddest I swear,” said a user, including a flame emoji.

“How are u so pretty,” wondered a follower rhetorically.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Jordyn loves to share her style and various looks on her Instagram account. Just recently, she rocked black leggings with a navy blue corset top, pairing the outfit with designer boots. She smiled broadly in the picture, happy to show off her latest ensemble.