‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Says He And Ariana Madix Are Stronger Since She ‘Came Out’

Tom Sandoval is glad Ariana Madix is open and honest about who she is.

Tom Sandoval‘s relationship with Ariana Madix actually improved after she came out as bisexual.

After fans watched Madix declare herself a “B” during Tuesday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval spoke to Us Weekly magazine about how their relationship changed upon Madix’s big reveal, noting that after Madix got open and honest about who she was, the two of them got stronger as a couple.

“I think that the more you’re open and honest about who you are, I feel like it just makes you stronger in the end,” Sandoval explained on February 20. “It’s something I’ve known.”

While The Inquisitr recently revealed that Madix was seen admitting to suffering from depression earlier this season, and actually told Lisa Vanderpump that she considered killing herself by driving off of a cliff, Sandoval said Madix is now in a much better place. He then said that they are doing great as a couple and added that their new house in The Valley is coming together “slowly but surely.”

Although Sandoval doesn’t understand exactly how Madix was feeling last year during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, he said that he too goes through low points in his life.

“I will struggle with that in the beginning of the year around January is always a really hard month for me, but she struggles with it on a regular basis,” Sandoval explained of his girlfriend’s mental health issues.

As for how he copes with the ups and downs Madix endures, Sandoval told Us Weekly magazine that he does his best to stay supportive towards her and not be too much of a bother when she’s struggling. As he explained, he’s been known to overcompensate at times and for Madix, that has proven to be annoying.”

Sandoval also said that when the two of them are staying busy, they are in much happier places.

As for his future, Sandoval said that while he doesn’t have any specific goals for his relationship at this point in time, he hopes he and Madix can go away on vacation soon and spend some time doing fun activities with one another while also focusing on getting their house in order.

While Sandoval and Madix’s relationship has been targeted by Jax Taylor throughout the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval said that he and Madix are in a positive place and have a lot of respect for one another.

“We’re very close. We joke around on a regular basis,” he added.