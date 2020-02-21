Greek-Ecuadorian Model Amanda Trivizas Shows Off Her Curves In Corset Top & Tight Jeans

Social media influencer Amanda Trivizas showed off her incredible figure in a tight corset top and denim jeans on Instagram in her most recent upload. The model published the sizzling snapshots to her feed on Friday, February 21.

In the racy snaps, the 20-year-old bombshell looked stunning as she posed in a body-hugging white corset top. The garment boasted a racerback design with a square neckline that flaunted her cleavage. It also has a boning structure and a lace-up back detail that showcased her toned backside. She paired the sexy top with some light-colored ripped denim jeans that flaunted her curvy hips and legs.

Amanda accessorized the look with a pair of big hoop earrings, a ring, and a black Prada nylon bag. She was photographed from her knees up so the type and color of shoes she’s wearing were not seen.

The Miami-based model wore her long, brunette hair heavily parted to the side and styled in sleek waves that fell on her back. She also rocked a full face of makeup. The application included darkened brows and thick lashes. She also contoured her face and added pink blush on her cheeks, glowing highlighter, and dark pink lipstick to complete the glamorous look.

Amanda posed in a corner of a room in the snaps. In the first photo, she stood in front of a green cushioned chair and popped her left hip to the side as she looked in the opposite direction. The second shot featured the model’s backside with her pert derriere being the main focus in the photo.

The model revealed that her top is from the online store, I AM GIA and tagged the brand in the photo. A quick look at their website showed that the corset called “Siobhan” retails for €61 each — which is about $66 in today’s foreign exchange rate.

Meanwhile, many of Amanda’s more than 700,000 followers flocked to show their support for the photos, clicking the like button more than 13,000 times and leaving over 230 comments in less than five hours after it went live to the platform. While many of the comments gushed over Amanda’s good looks, many others focused on her enviable curves.

“Only you can make mom jeans look good,” one follower commented, adding a grinning face emoji at the end of the comment.

“Strongest man would be so week around your gorgeousness, babe. Beyond stunning,” another admirer chimed in.

Fellow influencers Yaslen Clement, Ana Paula Saenz, and Sofia Bevarly also dropped their compliments.

“Gorgeous as always,” a fourth social media user wrote.