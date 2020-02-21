Actress Tiffany Boone Shares Her Side Of Alleged Harassment She Endured From ‘The Chi’ Co-Star Jason Mitchell

Former The Chi actress Tiffany Boone decided to go on Instagram tell her side of the story related to the misconduct she dealt with by Jason Mitchell.

Boone appeared on the Showtime series for two seasons but left in November 2018. The show was created and written by actress and screenwriter Lena Waithe. The actress played the girlfriend of Mitchell’s character, Brandon, who was one of the central characters of the ensemble.

According to Essence, Boone recently shared on Instagram why she felt it was best for her to leave the show. She said she was harassed by Mitchell in Season 1 and immediately spoke with “HR and high-level producers” regarding the matter. Boone neglected to go into detail about Mitchell’s actions toward her while on set. However, prior to her exit on the show, she had her fiance, Dear White People actor Marque Richardson, accompany her when she had to film scenes with Mitchell. Boone said in her Instagram statement on Monday that she was hopeful Mitchell’s actions would be addressed by Season 2.

“I returned for season two, feeling assured that HR training would set the show on the right track,” Boone shared with her 31,000 Instagram followers. “However, once we started filming, I quickly realized not everyone was interested in creating a work environment that was conducive to each person feeling safe, seen and heard.”

“I felt that if I didn’t speak up, other voices that were trying to be heard would be silenced.”

Boone then continued to say that, after multiple conversations with the show’s HR executives, she decided to end her contract. She said while she knew her decision was the best for her, it wasn’t one that she took lightly. Boone continued to write that she understood the impact the show was making, particularly in the black community. She also said she is grateful to the city of Chicago for “embracing me” for two seasons.

Although Boone made her exit in November 2018, Mitchell was let go in May 2019. The actor, who rose to fame after playing Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton, was fired after being accused of misconduct on the set of Desperados. He was allegedly inappropriate with several actors in the movie, which he has denied. Mitchell has also denied Boone’s allegations.

Since leaving The Chi, Boone has seemed to thrive in the entertainment industry. She is currently working on The Hunters. Boone is set to star as Roxy Hunter in the series, which is produced by Jordan Peele.