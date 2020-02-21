‘Southern Charm’ Season 7 Begins Filming Amid Rumors Claiming Kathryn Dennis And Thomas Ravenel Are Back On

Kathryn Dennis is allegedly house-hunting with her ex.

Southern Charm has finally started filming Season 7.

On February 21, Us Weekly magazine shared a report in which they revealed that Danni Baird confirmed the start of production when she shared a photo on her Instagram Stories from a car with cameras mounted on the dashboard and in the caption, she told her fans and followers that the seventh “time’s a charm.”

The magazine also revealed that cast members Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner were seen together on Wednesday and during their outing, Olindo posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram, telling her online audience that they were just a couple of socially anxious women “living in a really crowded world.”

Although Southern Charm used to be filmed in the fall with premiere dates in the spring, filming on the seventh season was delayed last year. As The Inquisitr reported last month, Radar Online claimed filming on the upcoming episodes was pushed back because producers were still looking for new people to bring to the cast for Season 7. At the same time, the outlet said filming would starting at some point this month and continuing through May.

During a previous interview with Us Weekly magazine, cast member Cameran Eubanks sad Season 7 was going to be a season of growth, at least for some of the series’ stars.

“I think the viewers are going to see a huge change in Craig [Conover]. He has matured, he’s really come into his own. I’m very proud of him. He’s a man now,” she shared.

Eubanks also told the magazine that viewers might be seeing more of her husband, Jason Wimberly, on the show now that he’s more comfortable with the process of filming after attending the finale episode of Southern Charm Season 6 last year.

In addition to the photos shared by Baird and Olindo, cast member Kathryn Dennis posted an image on her Instagram Stories with Madison LeCroy, the on-again, off-again girlfriend of Austen Kroll on Thursday night.

In other Southern Charm news, Kathryn Dennis is facing rumors of being back together with her former boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, on Instagram. According to a report shared by the Best of Bravo, Dennis and Ravenel are not only back together after a recent trip to Florida with their kids, but also hunting for a new home.

As fans of Dennis may have seen, the longtime reality star shared a photo of herself and her son, Saint Julien, at the Ritz Carlton in Sarasota, Florida earlier this month.