Melissa Riso Flaunts Curves In Black While Perfecting Her Balance

Model, actress, and celebrity hairstylist Melissa Riso proved she’s got the skills to balance her life with her latest sexy Instagram share.

The actress channeled her inner drum majorette in a long-sleeved black high cut bodysuit that showed off her curves to their fullest extent as she posed against a soft gray background. Riso was the star of the photo in which went braless under the semi-opaque garment, teasing viewers with a hint of her cleavage, which was fully covered by the outfit. The model wore an intricately patterned and beaded black drum majorette hat that featured a beaded oversized chin strap that hung down almost like a sparkly necklace over her chest. Riso held onto either side of the hat as she stared fiercely into the distance, revealing a simple French manicure. She also showed off her skills as she balanced on one leg with her other leg bent, displaying her killer knee-high high-heeled black boots and incredibly toned thighs.

The brunette beauty’s long hair hung in ringlets over booth shoulders falling slightly past her waist. Riso’s cheekbones looked razor-sharp with strategically placed blush, bronzer, and highlighter. She wore a light pink matt lipstick on her full lips. The model’s eyes popped with various shades of brown eyeshadow paired with black eyeliner and heavy mascara, and her perfectly arched eyebrows completed the fierce look.

In the caption, Riso credited Loos Angeles based Shawn Ferjanec as the photographer while Koko Cadet got credit for the unique headwear. She made a quip about finding balance in life, and her followers showed that they appreciated the exciting look with more than 4,100 hitting the “like” button. Plus, dozens also took a moment to leave a positive response for the model in the replies section. Many Instagram users felt that the look was pure fire, as evidenced by the abundance of flame emoji sprinkled throughout the responses.

“Looking stunning as always, dear Melissa,” gushed one follower.

“She will not have a problem making the band,” another fan of the model teased.

“Let’s talk about those boots,” suggested a third fan who sincerely appreciated Riso’s choice in footwear.

“You look beautiful in my friend,” a fourth Instagram user praised.

Previously The Inquisitr reported that the model showed off her workout moves, pleasing fans. Last week, the actress gave her followers a look into the intense training session that featured a variety of exercises focusing on different muscle groups and her core that she completed to keep herself fit and trim.