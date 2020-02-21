Cara Delevingne Blasts Justin Bieber On Instagram For Ranking Her Least Favorite Hailey Baldwin Friend

The model posted a photo of Bieber staring at her and asked why he still has her blocked on Instagram.

Justin Bieber has been candid about his relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin during his latest promotional tour, but it appears he upset one of his wife’s friends. After he ranked Cara Delevingne the least favorite of his wife’s celebrity friends the model responded with a harsh Instagram post.

The singer appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden (via Youtube) and played a game of “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” where he was asked a series of personal questions, and in the truth-or-dare-style game had to choose between telling the truth or eating something nasty.

Corden gave the Changes singer the option to eat bull penis or answer a question ranking Baldwin’s friends.

“Your wife Hailey has come very famous friends that she is very close to,” the host said, “Rank these friends of hers from your favorite to your least favorite: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Cara Delevingne.”

The 25-year-old looked visibly anguished, and asked the crowd if he should answer the question to avoid eating the gross food in front of him.

“Alright, alright. Kendall. Gigi. Cara Delevingne,” he replied with his eyes closed.

Delevingne caught the interview and appears upset with the rankings. She included the clip in an Instagram post along with two photos of her and Bieber looking chummy in the past.

One was a shot of the model walking the runway at a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wearing a mini-dress and knee-high sock while the singer is seen staring at her while he performs. The second photograph was a selfie taken by Bieber when the two attended a Toronto Maple Leafs together and wore matching jerseys.

In the caption the Suicide Squad actress said if the singer really had no beef with her then he would not have blocked her on Instagram. She gave love to her friend Baldwin, but thought her husband would’ve been better off eating the penis.

Her post received over 750,000 likes and 19,000 comments, including one from Delevingne’s girlfriend Ashley Benson who commented with two different crying-face emojis.

Some fans thought the model had overreacted to the late night sketch.

“Grow up plz…it was a joke,” one fan replied.

“You’re being dramatic. All he said was he didn’t know you that well,” another wrote.

Bieber explained his response during his segment with Corden saying he knows Jenner the best out of the three friends, and does not know the other two very well.

“It’s not like I’m like ‘ugh, screw Cara, screw her,’ you know what I mean?” the singer said.