‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Looks Back On Oscars Dress Drama

Katie Maloney was slammed for her look earlier this month.

Katie Maloney is looking back on the drama that erupted on Instagram after fans got a look at the outfit she wore to E!’s Pre-Oscars Brunch earlier this month.

During an episode of Give Them Lala… With Randall earlier this week, Maloney said that after she and several of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and her husband Tom Schwartz, got invited to the daytime event, she decided on a Parisian-chic look that was inspired by Chanel and Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw.

“I put on a skirt that I got from Paris with a little cute blazer and I sent a picture to Stassi and she goes, ‘Oh my God, yes,’ I was like, ‘Cool.’ Didn’t think anything of it. And then Brittany posted a picture of it and then, of course, all of the comments were dominated just by everyone hating on my outfit, which I’m used to it,” Maloney explained. “People don’t like my style.”

After Lala Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, brought up the fact that he was body-shamed after being linked to Kent and Vanderpump Rules and asked Maloney how she deals with the criticism she receives online. In response, Maloney said that while she typically isn’t too bothered by what her critics are saying on social media, certain things have been known to get to her.

Kent then brought up the comment that Maloney shared on her Instagram page at the time of Cartwright’s photo and said that after reading the woman’s message, she wanted to physically assault her. Meanwhile, Maloney said she was bothered by the way the woman targeted her shape in her post.

As Maloney recalled, the woman told her that she might not look as bad in the outfit if she hadn’t “gained weight” before taking aim at her personality and her relationship with Schwartz by suggesting that Maloney isn’t intimate with her partner.

After reading what the woman had to say and feeling that she was exceptionally evil, Maloney decided to expose the woman by calling her out on her Instagram Stories.

Looking back, Maloney said that certain people believe they can target her online because she’s been mean on Vanderpump Rules.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Maloney also received support on her page from fans who thought she looked amazingly chic in her Parisian-inspired look.

“I love your style, uniqueness, girl power and bada**ness,” one person wrote.