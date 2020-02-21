‘The Witcher’ Season 2: Seven New Cast Members Announced, Including ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star

Several new cast members have been announced, laying to rest speculation as Season 2 of 'The Witcher' gets underway.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 2 of Netflix‘s The Witcher. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

Rumors have been swirling recently regarding the Season 2 line up for Netflix’s hit epic fantasy series, The Witcher. Now, confirmation has arrived confirming many of those rumors, according to Deadline.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Game of Thrones star, Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane, in HBO’s juggernaut series, is one of those confirmed among the cast listing. He has been cast in the role of Nevellen, as had been predicted by The Witcher fansite, Redanian Intelligence.

This fansite site has been responsible for many of the casting rumors and now Deadline has confirmed many of their early predictions. Which means that viewers will likely be watching the site closely from now on regarding their reporting of the TV series. Most recently, they stated that Season 2 would involve an elf army called the Scoia’tael.

In addition to Hivju joining the line up for the second season of The Witcher, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) will star as the Witcher called Coen and Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) will play fellow Witcher, Lambert. Agnes Bjorn joins the cast as Vereena, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and Mecia Simson, as Francesca.

Series showrunner, Lauren S, Hissrich, further confirmed this announcement by retweeting Deadline‘s article.

“The Continent just keeps getting bigger,” Hissrich said in the tweet.

Hissrich also stated in Deadline‘s article that Season 1 “set a high bar” regarding casting for the second season.

“Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we’re excited to see these new stories come to life.”

Netflix

The only new cast member that has been speculated about by fans and has not been announced yet is for the role of Vesemir. Rumors have been circulating that Star Wars actor, Mark Hamill, is in negotiations for this role but it seems that viewers will have to wait a little longer regarding this character.

These new cast members will join series regulars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

At yet, it is assumed that Season 2 of the series will follow the book series once more and several of these new casting further perpetuate this as characters that appear in Andrzej Sapkowski’s popular series of books.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Currently, Season 2 is filming and is expected to be released on Netflix some time in 2021. There are also rumors that the network is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.