Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Exposes Perky Derriere In Extremely Distressed Jeans

The model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Friday, American model Kayla Moody shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 654,000 Instagram followers.

The photos show the stunner posing seductively on what appears to be a camouflage golf cart. She sizzled in a gray hooded sweatshirt, from the clothing company PAKA, and a pair of blue jeans that had be ripped on the back of the thighs. She kept the casual outfit simple and did not wear any accessories.

In the first image, the model, who identifies as a “Proud Military Wife” in her Instagram bio, faced away from the photographer, showing off her perky derriere. She pressed her palm against the cart’s seat, as she turned her head to look into the camera. Kayla altered her position for the following photo by sitting with her back arched. She tugged on her belt loops, revealing her white thong underwear.

For the photo shoot, the blond bombshell wore her long locks in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. The application included subtle contour, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for PAKA, by stating that she adores her sweater. She also implored her followers to let her know which of the two photos did they prefer.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to share their opinion on the photo set. Many of her followers also proceeded to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Absolutely gorgeous, stunning breathtaking,” gushed one fan.

“Still the hottest body on IG and [you’re] very beautiful,” said a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye, rose,and fire emoji to the comment.

“Looking fantastic and sexy,” said another commenter.

“Honey you [look] great in blue jeans,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post seems to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Kayla has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that pushes Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she drove fans wild by posting a picture, in which she wore an extremely cropped long-sleeved shirt and a pink thong. That provocative post has been liked over 16,000 times since it was shared.