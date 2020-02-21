Sofia Richie Is Reportedly Tired Of Being ‘Bullied’ By Kourtney Kardashian

Sofia Richie has reportedly taken the necessary steps to stand up for herself against Kourtney Kardashian.

Since beginning their relationship in 2017, Richie and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, have been under public scrutiny. This has mainly been because Disick was in a high-profile relationship with Kardashian for more than a decade. According to Radar Online, Richie has also been victimized by Kardashian in the past. Although they have seemed to be friendly with one another, the Poosh founder has reportedly disrespected Richie privately. Now that the model no longer needs the Kardashian-Jenners for her business ventures, the outlet reports that she will be standing her ground to Kardashian more often.

“Sofia has literally spent years biting her lip and dealing with all of Kourt’s attitude, but now she’s totally done with it,” an insider dished. “She’s taking the initiative and making it known that she won’t be bullied or talked down to anymore.”

The drama between Richie and Kardashian has also reportedly continued onto social media. Earlier this month, Richie unfollowed Kardashian on Instagram months after extending a follow. Richie reportedly started following Kardashian in the summer of 2019 due to the fact that she is close to several members of her famous family. Most notably, she has a close-knit relationship with Kardashian’s little sister, Kylie Jenner. Richie has since followed Kardashian on Instagram again.

Things are reportedly so tense between the two ladies that Richie wants to completely distance herself from Kardashian. While this may be possible for the 22-year-old influencer, it’s not as realistic for Disick. The E! star currently has three children with Kardashian. The two will reportedly have to communicate for the sake and well-being of their children- Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

“Scott is right in the middle of it all, but he’s actually impressed with Sofia’s hardheaded new approach,” the insider said, noting, “He told her to play nice and got her to follow Kourt again [on social media] after she made a statement by deleting her.”

Disick has also reportedly tried to convince his ex to simmer down. He reportedly told Kardashian to begin being mindful of his relationship with Richie.

“Scott’s told Kourtney it’s time to show respect and stop being so self-absorbed when they’re all together,” the source continued to explain.

Although Richie and Kardashian are possibly on the outs, their relationship woes aren’t the reason Richie is leaving Keeping Up behind. The model is expanding her career with acting and recently collaborated with denim brand Rolla’s.