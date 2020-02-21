Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Curves In A Skintight Black Dress

Blac Chyna showed off her assets in her latest Instagram uploads, sporting a tight black dress that hugged all of her curves.

In the first photo, the reality star looked straight at the camera, over her shoulder, holding one arm up as she tousled her hair.

The clingy black frock was long-sleeved, and sparkled in the light. The back dipped low in a U-shape, which showed off her large, multi-colored back tattoo. The short length did not go unnoticed, as the dress only reached her upper thighs. As Chyna sat with her back to the camera, her curvy derriere became the focal point of the image.

Her new, auburn locks tumbled down her back in waves, so lengthy that they reached past her bottom.

Rays shined through the window, splashing Chyna’s face with the natural lighting. The sun glinted on her cheeks, making it appear as if she was wearing highlighter. Her cheekbones popped. She showed off a bare-faced look, sans lashes or any eye makeup at all. Her honey eyes glowed, and her plump pout was perfectly pink.

In the second picture, the model curled up in the chair, this time with the front of her body facing the camera.

Thanks to this angle, her 16.7 million Instagram followers got a peek at her voluptuous cleavage, which was showcased in the low-cut, rectangular neckline of the dress. She paired the ensemble with white, Louis Vuitton sneakers.

Her intricately designed red hand tattoos were visible in the second pose.

In both images, she tagged the location as São Paulo, Brazil.

As to be expected, fans rushed to Chyna’s Instagram pictures to double-tap and comment on the photos. The comment section of each image was abuzz with chatter, with fans eager to tell the model how gorgeous she looked.

“One of your best piks this soft gentle natural look is everything,” complimented one fan.

“Dang girl,” said another, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Love you fresh faced,” gushed a follower.

“Prettiest you ever look,” wrote a user, including a string of heart-eye emoji.

As of press time, the first picture garnered close to 35,000 likes and more than 400 comments. The second image racked up over 31,000 likes and 600 comments.

Blac Chyna frequently showcases her curves in tight dresses. One of her latest Instagram posts is a picture of her wearing a silk, pink gown with a large cutout on the side. That frock flaunted a hint of underboob and a front row seat to all of her curves.