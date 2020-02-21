Emily Ratajkowski Sports A Versace Dress With Serious Cleavage To Watch The Brand’s Fall/Winter Show In Milan

Emily Ratajkowski has been taking a seat in the front row for multiple shows during Milan Fashion Week. She was given that enviable position at the Prada show on Thursday, and then she sat at the Versace Fall/Winter 2020 show on Friday from the front row once again.

While watching the male and female models from the Milan-based fashion house slink down the catwalk in the Italian fashion capital, EmRata rocked her own Versace statement dress. The 28-year-old stunner had been fitted for the garment by Donatella Versace‘s personal team, an honor for this fashionista who posted about the experience on Instagram.

The red frock was styled as a double-breasted coat dress with a plunging, geometric neckline that allowed Emily’s bountiful cleavage to be revealed. The tailored garment showed off the “Blurred Lines” star’s tiny waist, while the high hemline spotlighted her firm thighs, long, lean legs, and fresh tan gained during her recent Jamaican vacation.

For the Versace event, EmRata’s sleek brunette hair, which sported a jagged part, was worn down and mostly off her face. Her makeup was rather subtle, including applications of darkened eyebrows, pink eyeshadow, black mascara, black eyeliner, peachy blush, some contouring, and beige lipstick and gloss.

Joining Emily in the front row, models Jon Kortajarena and Barbara Palvin also sported outfits from Versace for the brand’s Milan show.

Emily’s 25.5 million followers were enamored by her most recent Instagram post. Nearly 237,000 people clicked “like” on the update, while more than 750 people posted comments within less than an hour of the multi-image post going live. Some used emoji — including fire, heart-eye faces, red hearts, and diamonds — to express themselves, while others wrote about EmRata and her experience while working with the Versace team.

“Love this red on you Emily!” exclaimed one follower, who added a red heart emoji.

“I’m sure you hear it every day but you are smoking hot call the fire department,” gushed a second admirer, who added three fire emoji.

“The most beautiful in the world!” stated a third Instagram fan, who wrote the original comment in Italian before adding a heart-eye face emoji.

“It’s not the dress. You’re perfect,” proclaimed a fourth follower, who wrote the original comment in Spanish.

The Gone Girl actress has been posting Instagram updates from Milan ever since the Fall/Winter 2020 fashion shows started to grace the city on Wednesday. One of her social media posts from Thursday showed Emily enjoying the Italian fashion capital at night while rocking a provocative black coat under which she appeared to have gone shirtless and braless. Once again, her impressive cleavage was very much on display.