‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Explains How She And Katie Maloney Overcame The Nastiness Of Their Past

Lala Kent welcomed Katie Maloney to her podcast this week.

Lala Kent looked back on her messy moments with Katie Maloney on Wednesday.

During the February 20 episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala… With Randall, the Vanderpump Rules cast member received a voicemail from someone asking about the relationship between the two women. The caller wanted to know how she and Maloney were able to move past their messy moments on the earlier seasons of the show and establish a close friendship with one another.

“Lets be very clear. Katie was nasty to me. Lala was nasty to Katie,” Kent explained after airing the fan’s question.

According to Kent, Maloney certainly wasn’t the only guilty party in their lengthy feud. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Kent took aim at Maloney’s weight years ago in a moment which she now describes as her “most embarrassing moment” on the series. She also targeted Maloney’s relationship with husband Tom Schwartz during other episodes of earlier seasons.

“I said things that were absolutely inappropriate and I respect her for not punching me in the face because if someone said the things about [Randall] and I that I said about Schwartzie, I would have decked them,” Kent admitted.

Looking back on their past drama, Kent said that while people love to talk about the things Maloney said to her in regard to her alleged gold-digging behavior, she does not believe Maloney should be taking all the blame and acknowledged the hurtful things she said to her co-star.

As for the thoughts of Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, who co-hosts the show, he said that Kent and Maloney could not be any closer than they are today and credited their past issues with one another to the women having misunderstandings about the other. He then said that at this point in time, Kent and Maloney act like they have “known each other for 20 years” as Kent said she could never imagine being at odds with Maloney again.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent and Maloney traveled to Utah earlier this year, where they are both originally from. During their trip, Page Six claimed the two women were seen filming with the cast members of Bravo’s upcoming series, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

According to the report, the ladies filmed with the cast, which reportedly includes Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Sara McArthur-Pierce, and Angie Harrington, for an hour at a boutique.